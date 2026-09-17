'Bigg Boss 20' Khan charges at Touqeer as housemates intervene
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 just got a lot more intense after a heated argument between Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer after the second captaincy task.
Things escalated quickly when Aasif charged at Qazi, forcing other housemates to step in before it got physical.
Fans split over Khan and Touqeer
The promo has split viewers online: some are backing Qazi, while others are calling out Aasif for being too aggressive.
With questions about Aasif's past behavior popping up again, fans are buzzing about what this means for the next episodes.
The drama is definitely keeping everyone hooked!