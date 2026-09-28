'Bigg Boss 20' Khan chastises contestant Tiwari over abusive words
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 stirred up drama when contestant Rhiti Tiwari used abusive language during a captaincy task with Qazi Touqeer.
Host Salman Khan called her out on Weekend Ka Vaar, challenging Rhiti's claim of being a rockstar and pointing out that many people probably knew her primarily because she was Manoj Tiwari's daughter.
Tiwari denies influencing 'Bigg Boss 20'
Rhiti's father, politician and actor Manoj Tiwari, told the media he didn't know she was joining Bigg Boss and denied pulling any strings for her.
Drawing from his own time on the show, he said Bigg Boss is a game meant to be enjoyed and brushed off rumors about being upset over her language.