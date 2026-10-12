'Bigg Boss 20' may add influencer Singh after Instagram post
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 might be getting a new wildcard: Jatin Pratap Singh, a luxury lifestyle and travel influencer from New Delhi.
He sparked buzz by posting a show-themed pic on Instagram, making fans wonder if he's about to join the house.
With 1.5 million followers on Instagram and over 1.03 lakh subscribers on YouTube, Singh definitely knows how to keep an audience hooked.
Singh brings judging and sports experience
Singh isn't just an influencer. He's also judged the Indian Icon Series, played international badminton, and competed in state-level taekwondo.
If he enters Bigg Boss, his mix of skills could shake things up.
The show itself has been grabbing attention since September with its Tathas-two theme (think extra chances for contestants), streaming on JioHotstar and airing on Colors TV.