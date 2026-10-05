'Bigg Boss 20' stages boxing ring nomination task with Kom
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 is shaking things up with a boxing ring-style nomination task. Contestants will literally punch out their nominations, by sticking each other's photos on punching bags and giving them a hit.
Mary Kom is stepping in during the nomination task, entering a makeshift boxing ring in all her regalia.
Grudges and chores spark house fights
This week, personal grudges are fueling nominations, with housemates like Aasif Khan and Gullu calling out others for things like back-talking or just not getting along.
Meanwhile, kitchen duties have sparked more arguments: Captain Uditi Singh clashed with Mahhi Vij over skipping chores, while Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann argued about cleaning up.
Even with Gullu trying to play peacemaker, the tension in the house isn't letting up.