'Bigg Boss 20' stages boxing ring nomination task with Kom

This week, personal grudges are fueling nominations, with housemates like Aasif Khan and Gullu calling out others for things like back-talking or just not getting along.

Meanwhile, kitchen duties have sparked more arguments: Captain Uditi Singh clashed with Mahhi Vij over skipping chores, while Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann argued about cleaning up.

Even with Gullu trying to play peacemaker, the tension in the house isn't letting up.