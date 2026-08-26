'Bigg Boss 20' starts September 6 with Khan, fans vote
Entertainment
Bigg Boss 20 kicks off on September 6 with Salman Khan, but there's a twist: fans get to pick who enters the house first.
You can vote for either Rhiya Ahir or Love Gill on JioHotstar until September 2, 11:59pm.
Ahir and Gill have strong followings
Rhiya Ahir is a 27-year-old model whose viral protest photo made her an online sensation last month. She also runs Rhiyasat, a luxury brand supporting Indian artisans.
On the other side is Love Gill, a Punjabi actor and model known for TV show Tu Patang Main Dor and films like Haterz.
With both having big social media followings, it's shaping up to be a close call!