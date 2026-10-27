'Bigg Boss 20' tensions rise after Gill Singh Hiranandani clash

Bigg Boss 20 just got a lot more heated.

Contestants Love Gill and ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh) have called their bond sibling-like, but host Rohit Shetty wasn't convinced, pointing out how close they've gotten on screen.

Things took a turn when Scout's girlfriend, gaming influencer Kaashvi Hiranandani, entered the house and turned to Gill with questions, sparking a tense argument.