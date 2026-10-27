'Bigg Boss 20' tensions rise after Gill Singh Hiranandani clash
Bigg Boss 20 just got a lot more heated.
Contestants Love Gill and ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh) have called their bond sibling-like, but host Rohit Shetty wasn't convinced, pointing out how close they've gotten on screen.
Things took a turn when Scout's girlfriend, gaming influencer Kaashvi Hiranandani, entered the house and turned to Gill with questions, sparking a tense argument.
Gender debate on 'Bigg Boss 20'
The confrontation quickly set off debates online about how male and female contestants are judged differently.
While Rohit Shetty said Love needed to be conscious of her boundaries, Gill faced tougher criticism, especially after Kaashvi labeled her as manipulative.
Both Kaashvi and Scout's team later responded: Kaashvi admitted she was harsh; Scout's camp insisted he was kind, genuine, and pure-hearted.