'Bigg Boss 20' Tiwari reports death and rape threats
Entertainment
On Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, shared that she's received death and rape threats just because of her father's fame.
Talking to Mary Kom, she said, Mujhe death threats aate hai, rape threats aate hai, cause I am his daughter, highlighting how being in the public eye has brought serious challenges.
Tiwari reflects on relationships and identity
Rhiti spoke about always being seen as Manoj Tiwari ki beti, which has made life tough and pressured her to prove herself.
She reflected on her parents' separation, past controlling relationships, and the heartbreak of ending a 20-year relationship.
Through it all, she emphasized wanting to work, earn for herself, and build her own identity.