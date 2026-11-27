'BB20': Salman Khan's film promotion delays 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
What's the story
The shooting of the highly anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 has been postponed to Saturday morning. This is the third consecutive week that host Salman Khan's film commitments have disrupted the show's schedule. This comes as only 10 participants are left in the Bigg Boss 20 house.
Schedule disruption
'Bigg Boss 20' might get an extension
Khan is currently promoting his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which releases on December 4.
Last week's shoot was also pushed back as he travelled to Hyderabad to promote the film.
Meanwhile, there is talk of the show getting an extension. If that happens, the finale would move from its original December date to the first week of January.
Nominations
Six contestants nominated for eviction this week
On the other hand, six contestants have been nominated for eviction this week on Bigg Boss 20.
The nominated participants are Scout OP, Kanika Mann, Lovepreet Gill, Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), Mahhi Vij, and Aamrapali Dubey.
Fans can watch the latest episodes of the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV at 9:00pm and 10:30pm, respectively.