'Bigg Boss Kannada 12' finale tomorrow: Who's leading the race?
Entertainment
The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale is finally here—happening tomorrow!
After a brief pause early in the season for environmental reasons, the show bounced back with six finalists: Gilli Nata, Ashwini Gowda, Rakshitha Shetty, Kavya Shaiva, Dhanush Gowda, and Mutant Raghu.
Voting wraps up soon—who's on top?
Voting closes January 18. Fans get up to 99 votes each on JioHotstar.
As of Jan 15, 2026, Gilli Nata was leading the pack, but Ashwini Gowda's numbers were rising.
What's in store for the grand finale?
Hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, expect a night full of performances and surprises—including some familiar faces returning.
The winner takes home a trophy and ₹50 lakh.
Catch all the action live on Colors Kannada or JioHotstar at 6pm tomorrow!