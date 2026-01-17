'Bigg Boss Kannada 12' finale tomorrow: Who's leading the race? Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 finale is finally here—happening tomorrow!

After a brief pause early in the season for environmental reasons, the show bounced back with six finalists: Gilli Nata, Ashwini Gowda, Rakshitha Shetty, Kavya Shaiva, Dhanush Gowda, and Mutant Raghu.