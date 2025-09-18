'Bigg Boss Kannada' fame Ranjith accused of making death threats
Bigg Boss Kannada alum Ranjith is caught up in a messy family dispute over a flat in Amruthahalli.
His brother-in-law Jagadish has accused him of making death threats during an argument about who really owns the place.
The flat's been home to Jagadish's family since 2018, but Ranjith says he deserves a share because he helped pay for it—creating tension with his sister Rashmi.
Police have filed a non-cognizable report
After Jagadish filed a complaint, police recorded statements from everyone involved and filed a Non-Cognizable Report.
They've told the family to sort things out in court and warned them not to let things get worse—or face stricter action.
The drama spilled online after videos of their fight surfaced, but so far, Ranjith hasn't responded publicly to the allegations.