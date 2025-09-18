'Bigg Boss Kannada' fame Ranjith accused of making death threats Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Bigg Boss Kannada alum Ranjith is caught up in a messy family dispute over a flat in Amruthahalli.

His brother-in-law Jagadish has accused him of making death threats during an argument about who really owns the place.

The flat's been home to Jagadish's family since 2018, but Ranjith says he deserves a share because he helped pay for it—creating tension with his sister Rashmi.