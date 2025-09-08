'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Mohanlal reveals circus, factory-themed tasks
Mohanlal just revealed that Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 is about to get a whole lot more interesting—he's turning the house into a circus camp and a factory, bringing in fresh weekly tasks for everyone.
The season kicked off on August 3 and is now six weeks in.
New tasks will be more intense and team-based
So far, contestants have been doing smaller "Pani" tasks for their daily needs.
With these new themes, they'll face bigger team-based challenges: circus tasks will be all about performance and coordination, while factory ones will push their stamina and teamwork.
Plus, recent evictions have shaken up the group dynamics.
These themes have been used in earlier seasons too
If you've watched earlier seasons, you'll remember similar circus and factory tasks—think dance-offs or tough chores like assembly lines.
These challenges usually lead to some memorable alliances (and drama) as contestants try to outdo each other.