OTT review: 'Maalik' is a gritty tale of rise and fall

Rajkummar Rao's new film Maalik, set in 1980s Allahabad, follows Deepak's journey from an ordinary guy to a feared gangster after his father is attacked. Released in theaters on July 11, 2025, and now streaming on Amazon Prime Video (since September 5, 2025), the film also features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

Where to watch 'Maalik' You can catch Maalik on Amazon Prime Video if you missed it in theaters.

Story is predictable, but Rao's performance makes up for it Rao delivers a standout performance as Deepak.

While the visuals and music really set the gritty vibe of old-school Allahabad, the story itself is pretty predictable with some slow pacing.

Supporting characters don't get much depth either.