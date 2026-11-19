'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8' Sajan reveals Dubai trip top-five finalists
Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 just raised the stakes: the top five finalists are set to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.
The surprise was revealed after sponsor Rizwan Sajan made a surprise visit to the Bigg Boss house, during a lively on-stage chat with host Mohanlal, where Sajan also shared his journey and personally met the contestants.
Sajan hands dates, leads Mohanlal quiz
Sajan's visit brought good vibes as he cheered on the housemates, "You guys are rocking. Trust me. People are loving your show," and handed out a box of dates.
He even got everyone playing a game about their favorite Mohanlal movies, adding some fun to the episode.
With only 12 contestants left, the race for both the trophy and that Dubai getaway is officially on!