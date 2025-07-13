Next Article
Bigg Boss star Abdu Rozik detained in Dubai
Tajikistani singer and Bigg Boss star Abdu Rozik was detained at Dubai International Airport on Saturday over theft allegations after flying in from Montenegro.
His management, S-Line Project, clarified that he was questioned but not arrested, and was released after explaining the situation.
Despite the buzz, Rozik is still set to attend a Dubai award show as planned.
Rozik's management unhappy with media outlets spreading arrest rumors
Rozik's management, S-Line Project, is unhappy with media outlets spreading arrest rumors. They're considering legal action against those sharing inaccurate info and promise to clear things up soon.
Even with this hiccup, Rozik remains a popular figure across the Middle East and South Asia—known for his inspiring journey from tough beginnings to social media fame.