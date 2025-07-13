Bigg Boss star Abdu Rozik detained in Dubai Entertainment Jul 13, 2025

Tajikistani singer and Bigg Boss star Abdu Rozik was detained at Dubai International Airport on Saturday over theft allegations after flying in from Montenegro.

His management, S-Line Project, clarified that he was questioned but not arrested, and was released after explaining the situation.

Despite the buzz, Rozik is still set to attend a Dubai award show as planned.