Brad Pitt's request for Angelina Jolie's private messages in legal battle Entertainment Jul 13, 2025

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, officially divorced since late 2024, are now locked in a legal fight over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Things got tense when Jolie sold her share to Stoli Group—something Pitt says was done to hurt him.

He's pushing for private texts between Jolie and Stoli's boss Alexey Oliynik as evidence, but Oliynik isn't cooperating since he lives in Switzerland.