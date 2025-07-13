Next Article
Brad Pitt's request for Angelina Jolie's private messages in legal battle
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, officially divorced since late 2024, are now locked in a legal fight over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.
Things got tense when Jolie sold her share to Stoli Group—something Pitt says was done to hurt him.
He's pushing for private texts between Jolie and Stoli's boss Alexey Oliynik as evidence, but Oliynik isn't cooperating since he lives in Switzerland.
Pitt's 'F1' movie has been a big hit
This battle actually traces back to their 2016 split, which reportedly began after a family incident on a plane.
While the legal drama continues, Pitt just had a big career win with his movie F1 releasing worldwide in June 2025—even as the personal disputes with Jolie keep making headlines.