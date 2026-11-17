'Bigg Boss Tamil 10' launches 'Operation Rescue' ranking 9 housemates
Bigg Boss Tamil 10 just dropped its "Operation Rescue" task for the Ticket to Finale Build-up Week.
Contestants now have to pick and rank nine housemates they'd want to rescue, and share their choices with Bigg Boss before the buzzer goes off.
This twist isn't just about teamwork; it's making everyone show where their loyalties really lie.
Dummy rescue tests quick thinking
The rescue challenge isn't only physical: housemates have to save a dummy while thinking on their feet.
It's all about quick decisions, strategy, and handling pressure as Ticket to Finale Build-up Week kicks off (starting Day 71).
These tasks are designed to see who's truly ready for the big finish.