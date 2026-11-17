'Bigg Boss Tamil 10' Sethupathi warns as Jason threatens exit
On the latest Bigg Boss Tamil 10 episode, things got tense when Jason said he wanted to quit after a heated argument with TTF Vasan.
The drama kicked off when Vasan accidentally touched Jason's nose, leading to a bigger confrontation, and host Vijay Sethupathi stepping in with a serious warning about house rules.
Sethupathi urges respect, Jason stays
Sethupathi reminded both contestants about the no physical contact rule and urged them to keep things respectful.
After Bigg Boss called Jason in to discuss his decision, Jason decided to stay on the show.
Sethupathi encouraged him to prove himself through his actions rather than walking away, so now everyone's watching to see how Jason handles what comes next.