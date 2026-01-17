'Bigg Boss Tamil 9' finale: Meet the finalists

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, wraps up this Sunday after 105 days of drama and surprises. The three-hour grand finale goes live at 6pm on Vijay TV and Disney+ Hotstar. Here's a quick look at the finalists, how to vote, and the season's most talked-about moments.

Who made it to the finale? The final four are Aurora (a Day 1 entrant), Vikram and Sabari (also Day 1 entrants), and Divya (who entered as a wildcard).

Each brought their own style to the house, making this season extra unpredictable.

How to vote for your winner You can support your favorite by voting through the official app or giving missed calls—up to 50 votes per account.

Voting numbers: Aurora (+91 7835073319), Sabari (+91 7835073314), Vikram (+91 7835073317), Divya (+91 7835073324).

This week also saw some Pongal celebrations with Kavin and Sandy Master joining in.