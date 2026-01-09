'Bigg Boss Tamil 9': Gana Vinoth takes the cash and exits early Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 just pulled off a surprise—finalist Gana Vinoth decided to walk out with the cash box instead of waiting for the finale.

He was considered a strong contender, so his exit brought some emotional goodbyes from fellow housemates.

Even though he's out of the race, Vinoth is expected to join a special celebration episode soon.