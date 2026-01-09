'Bigg Boss Tamil 9': Gana Vinoth takes the cash and exits early
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 just pulled off a surprise—finalist Gana Vinoth decided to walk out with the cash box instead of waiting for the finale.
He was considered a strong contender, so his exit brought some emotional goodbyes from fellow housemates.
Even though he's out of the race, Vinoth is expected to join a special celebration episode soon.
Finale lineup and where to watch
The grand finale is set for January 18, with Aurora Sinclair already locked in after winning her ticket earlier.
With VJ Parvathy and Kamrudin eliminated through red cards, and former contestants Diwagar and Ramya Joo returning, things are pretty intense in the house.
The final showdown—now between Sinclair, Sabari, Divya Ganesh, Sandra Amy, and Vikkals Vikram—will stream live on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.