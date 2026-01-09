Emraan Hashmi is 'confused' by 'Bads of Bollywood' cameo's virality
What's the story
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently made a cameo in Aryan Khan's debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. His scene with Raghav Juyal went viral, but Hashmi said it didn't change anything for him. Speaking to Galatta India, he said, "Nothing has changed for me...I don't know what it is about virality these days...it was just two days' work." "I am still a little confused about the entire thing. I don't take these things very seriously or mull over them."
Actor's insight
Hashmi's perspective on success and virality
Hashmi further explained his approach to choosing scripts. He said, "I have always followed a personal process of choosing scripts I genuinely like or collaborating with people I enjoy working with, with the sole aim of entertaining the audience." He added, "I don't get into the seriousness of success, failure, virality. I try to stay detached. Nothing bothers me."
Viral moment
Hashmi's cameo in 'The Bads of Bollywood'
In the series, Hashmi played an intimacy coordinator. Juyal's reaction to seeing him, where he starts singing Kaho Na Kaho, also went viral. His line, "Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (Entire Bollywood one side and Emraan Hashmi another side)" became a fan favorite. The series co-stars Lakshya and Sahher Bamba and is streaming on Netflix.
New venture
Hashmi's upcoming project, 'Taskaree'
Hashmi will next be seen in the Netflix series Taskaree, directed by Neeraj Pandey. The series follows a committed customs officer and his team as they hunt a notorious smuggler who heads a powerful syndicate. The series also stars Sharad Kelkar and Zoya Afroz and is set to premiere on January 14.