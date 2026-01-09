Emraan Hashmi on his 'Bads of Bollywood' cameo

Emraan Hashmi is 'confused' by 'Bads of Bollywood' cameo's virality

By Apoorva Rastogi Jan 09, 2026

What's the story

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently made a cameo in Aryan Khan's debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. His scene with Raghav Juyal went viral, but Hashmi said it didn't change anything for him. Speaking to Galatta India, he said, "Nothing has changed for me...I don't know what it is about virality these days...it was just two days' work." "I am still a little confused about the entire thing. I don't take these things very seriously or mull over them."