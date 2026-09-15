'Bigg Boss Tamil' clarifies Sethupathi leadership remarks amid backlash

To calm things down, Bigg Boss Tamil released a statement reminding everyone that Sethupathi's remarks were part of its evolving narrative and "are to be understood in the context in which they occur within the show."

"Any interpretation or association beyond the program and its intended entertainment context is neither intended nor endorsed," said the Bigg Boss Tamil statement.

Meanwhile, DMK leader TKS Elangovan criticized CM Vijay's supporters for their reaction, calling them "barbarians" and blaming ongoing law-and-order issues on police inaction under the CM.

The whole episode shows how entertainment and politics can quickly get tangled up in public debates.