'Bigg Boss Tamil' winner Jegatheesan faces Chennai case, files defamation
Muthukumaran Jegatheesan, who won Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 on January 19, 2025, is now facing a police case after influencer Wahidha Akdhar accused him of falsely promising marriage to start a relationship.
Chennai police have registered the case and plan to question him soon.
Meanwhile, Muthukumaran has filed his own defamation complaint against Akdhar.
Akdhar Instagram posts, hospitalization reports
The story blew up after Akdhar posted emotional messages on Instagram, drawing attention and even criticism from lyricist Thamarai.
Reports of Akdhar being hospitalized after a suspected suicide attempt have fueled more discussion online.
As things stand, both sides are sticking to their stories while the investigation moves forward.