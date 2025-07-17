Next Article
Bigg Boss Tamil's Ravinder Chandrasekaran faces ₹5.75 crore fraud
Ravinder Chandrasekaran, known from Bigg Boss Tamil and as a film producer, is in trouble again—this time accused of cheating Ajay Jagdish Kapoor out of ₹5.75 crore by promising big profits from online trading.
This follows his earlier arrest in 2023 for a separate ₹16 crore fraud case, making things look even worse for his public image.
Businessman's complaint leads to police action against Chandrasekaran
Kapoor says Chandrasekaran never delivered on the promised returns, leading Mumbai Police to try arresting him in Chennai—though he cited health issues and was only summoned for questioning.
With repeated accusations piling up, both the film industry and business circles are growing more skeptical about his trustworthiness.