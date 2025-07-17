Next Article
'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 17 to celebrate knowledge: Details here
Kaun Banega Crorepati is back for its 17th season, premiering August 11 at 9pm on Sony TV and SonyLIV, airing weekdays.
This year's theme, "Jahaan Akal Hai, Wahaan Akad Hai," is all about celebrating how knowledge gives you confidence and pride—basically, flexing your brainpower.
Show isn't just a quiz show: Vikas Bahl
Director Vikas Bahl says KBC isn't just a quiz show—it's about giving people the courage and confidence that comes from learning.
Amitabh Bachchan adds that this season encourages everyone to take pride in what they know and let their smarts shine.