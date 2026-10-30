'Bigg Boss Telugu 10' faces possible double eviction this week
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is heating up with a possible double eviction this week.
Anchor Varshini and Ramakrishna are at the bottom of the voting trends, while Vamsi, Rohit, and Sudheer are leading.
With only 10 contestants left and the finale still weeks away, everyone's feeling the pressure to secure their spot.
Contestants stay calm amid eviction rumors
Even with double elimination rumors swirling, things have stayed surprisingly calm inside the house.
Contestants know more evictions are coming soon, so tensions are quietly building as they fight for a place in the top five.
Viewers watch closely to see who will make it through.