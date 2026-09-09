'Bads of Bollywood' writer says 'for me SRK is cinema'
What's the story
Bilal Siddiqui, the writer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently opened up about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Variety India, he said that working with Khan was a unique opportunity to see how the superstar approaches storytelling and creative discussions. "For me, Shah Rukh sir is cinema. I started watching movies and loving them because of him," Siddiqui said.
Creative insights
'He always understands what you are trying to achieve'
Siddiqui said that Khan doesn't impose his own interpretation on a writer's idea but rather understands what the writer is trying to achieve.
"To even be a fly on the wall in creative discussions with him is unbelievable," he said.
"He always understands what you are trying to achieve through your writing in terms of storytelling, and he never tries to change it."
Collaborative process
'He always betters an idea...'
Siddiqui added that Khan's contribution is about enhancing the idea already on the table.
"He always betters an idea that you have and makes it the best possible version of the thought you pitch to him in a discussion," he said.
The writer also revealed that Khan has been extremely supportive of his writing career since his first book, The Bard of Blood.
Show success
'It's got a very distinct voice that Aryan, Manav...'
Siddiqui spoke about The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the Netflix series created by Aryan Khan.
He said the show developed a distinct creative identity through the collaboration between Aryan, Manav Sethi, and himself.
"I think Bads has a very strong DNA that makes it stand out," he said.
"It's got a very distinct voice that Aryan, Manav and I have managed to crack at a writing level itself as creators."
Show's impact
'Netflix and Red Chillies will be the best people...'
Siddiqui said that The Ba***ds of Bollywood has continued to be well-received even after its initial release.
"Even now, my friends tell me that they're watching it for the third or fourth time and still finding it entertaining," he said.
As for the next season, he said, "Netflix and Red Chillies will be the best people to disclose details about Season 2."