Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher has been announced as the recipient of this year's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The award will be presented on June 28 at a gala ceremony at the Kennedy Center, which will later be streamed on Netflix . The announcement comes after initial reports were denied by White House officials.

Award statement 'It's like an Emmy...' In a statement, Maher said, "Thank you to the Mark Twain people: I just had the award explained to me, and apparently it's like an Emmy, except I win." "I'd just like to say that it is indeed humbling to get anything named for a man who's been thrown out of as many school libraries as Mark Twain."

Award significance 'For even longer, Bill has been influencing American discourse...' Roma Daravi, the vice president of public relations at the Kennedy Center, also spoke about Maher's selection. She said, "For nearly three decades, the Mark Twain Prize has celebrated some of the greatest minds in comedy." "For even longer, Bill has been influencing American discourse - one politically incorrect joke at a time."

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Controversy Last week, reports of Maher's selection were denied by Trump Last week, The Atlantic reported that Maher was chosen for the Mark Twain Prize. However, the Donald Trump administration strongly denied this news. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called it "fake news." A source close to the matter told The Post that there was nothing to confirm at the time, and it wasn't appropriate to get ahead of any settled agreement between multiple parties involved.

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