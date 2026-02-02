Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff attend Grammys together as couple Entertainment Feb 02, 2026

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff, whose romance was confirmed after they were photographed kissing in Venice in June 2025 and who first sparked dating rumors in March 2025, attended the 2026 Grammy Awards together.

While Billie walked the red carpet solo in a sleek black HODAKOVA look, she and Nat were seen sharing sweet moments inside—especially as they celebrated her Song of the Year win for "Wildflower."

Nat kept it classic in a gray suit, making them one of the night's standout pairs.