'Gave multiple auditions, shaved head': How Bimal Oberoi bagged 'Dhurandhar'

Bimal Oberoi, who plays Shirani, leader of the Balochistan United Force, in Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar franchise, recently opened up about his journey to bagging the role. Speaking to journalist Faridoon Shahryar, he revealed that he auditioned "multiple times" over a few months before finally meeting Dhar. "They had already shot a major portion and were looking for this character," he said.

Role preparation Oberoi even shaved his head for the role! Oberoi also revealed that Dhar asked him to grow a real beard and shave his head for the role. "I said yes immediately because it's such an amazing role," he said. "A lot of preparation went into it. Since I restarted acting in 2018, this became a very important opportunity for me."

Co-star admiration On working with Ranveer Singh Oberoi also spoke highly of his co-star Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza/Jaskirat in the film. "Ranveer was so much into the film; he owned it," he said. "During the shoot, he wasn't only Hamza, he would also be the first AD, he would also be the producer, making sure that if somebody new had joined the production because I had joined quite late, everything was taken care of."

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