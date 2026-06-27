Bindu paused 'Joshila' shoot over bikini request, Chopra altered angles
Veteran actor Bindu recently looked back on a surprising moment from the Joshila (1973) set, when she was suddenly asked to wear a bikini for a scene.
She paused filming for two hours and told director Yash Chopra, "You never told me about this earlier."
Chopra changed the plan, filming her in water with only side and back angles to make her comfortable.
Mistry reassured Bindu, Kumar joked 'Maa'
During the wait, co-star Dev Anand stayed quiet while cinematographer Fali Mistry gently reassured Bindu, saying she looked "good, not vulgar," which helped her go ahead with the shoot.
Bindu also shared a funny memory from Arjun Pandit (1976), where Sanjeev Kumar joked about calling her "Maa" right after filming a romantic song together, making everyone on set laugh after they finished the scene.