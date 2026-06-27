Bindu paused 'Joshila' shoot over bikini request, Chopra altered angles Entertainment Jun 27, 2026

Veteran actor Bindu recently looked back on a surprising moment from the Joshila (1973) set, when she was suddenly asked to wear a bikini for a scene.

She paused filming for two hours and told director Yash Chopra, "You never told me about this earlier."

Chopra changed the plan, filming her in water with only side and back angles to make her comfortable.