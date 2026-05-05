Birla debuts at Met Gala in Wun sculpted black couture

Gupta mask doubled as wearable armor

The real showstopper? Her bold stainless-steel mask by artist Subodh Gupta. It wasn't just eye-catching: it doubled as a piece of wearable art and symbolic armor, reflecting light and adding serious edge to her look.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor with subtle hair and makeup, Ananya's outfit blended innovation with storytelling, making her also one to watch in the fashion world.