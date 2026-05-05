Birla debuts at Met Gala in Wun sculpted black couture
Entertainment
Ananya Birla made her first-ever Met Gala appearance this Monday, and definitely turned heads.
The theme was "Fashion is Art," and Ananya nailed it in a custom Robert Wun look: an all-black couture look with a sculpted blazer-style bodice and a separate floor-length pleated skirt with a dramatic hourglass shape and flared peplum that felt straight out of an art gallery.
Gupta mask doubled as wearable armor
The real showstopper? Her bold stainless-steel mask by artist Subodh Gupta. It wasn't just eye-catching: it doubled as a piece of wearable art and symbolic armor, reflecting light and adding serious edge to her look.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor with subtle hair and makeup, Ananya's outfit blended innovation with storytelling, making her also one to watch in the fashion world.