Birmingham's Digbeth music venues face Midlands Rail Hub risk
Some of Birmingham's favorite music spots in Digbeth, like Night Owl and Suki10c, are worried that at least one of them might be torn down to make way for a major railway expansion.
The Midlands Rail Hub plan, set to start construction around 2030, aims to boost train traffic but could put these venues at risk.
Shannon Davies, its events and marketing manager at Night Owl, shared concerns about whether small businesses can survive if the project goes ahead.
Digbeth musicians and venues remain unconvinced
While the rail alliance says better train access will help local culture, venue owners and musicians aren't convinced.
David Whittall from Suki10c is especially worried about losing the building, and bands like GANS say these spaces are crucial for their careers.
Project leaders say they're listening to community feedback to reduce disruption, but many in Digbeth still feel uneasy about what's next.