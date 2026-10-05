Birmingham's Digbeth music venues face Midlands Rail Hub risk

Some of Birmingham's favorite music spots in Digbeth, like Night Owl and Suki10c, are worried that at least one of them might be torn down to make way for a major railway expansion.

The Midlands Rail Hub plan, set to start construction around 2030, aims to boost train traffic but could put these venues at risk.

Shannon Davies, its events and marketing manager at Night Owl, shared concerns about whether small businesses can survive if the project goes ahead.