Biswas says intimate 'Mirzapur' scenes were tough but Pathak supported
Entertainment
Anangsha Biswas, who played Zarina Begum in Mirzapur, recently shared how tough it was to film intimate scenes, especially with a big crew watching.
She mentioned her co-star Pramod Pathak (JP Yadav) was actually more nervous than she was, but his support made things easier.
Biswas also appreciated the team for always making sure everyone felt comfortable, saying, "The entire crew of Mirzapur is hands-on. Matlab aapko uncomfortablenahi hone denge"
'Mirzapur' Zarina focuses on survival strategy
Biswas's character Zarina is all about survival and smart moves in Mirzapur's intense world.
Her dynamic with JP Yadav is less about romance and more about political strategy.
The show first dropped in 2018 and quickly became a hit, with new seasons arriving in 2020 and 2024.