Biswas says intimate 'Mirzapur' scenes were tough but Pathak supported

Anangsha Biswas, who played Zarina Begum in Mirzapur, recently shared how tough it was to film intimate scenes, especially with a big crew watching.

She mentioned her co-star Pramod Pathak (JP Yadav) was actually more nervous than she was, but his support made things easier.

Biswas also appreciated the team for always making sure everyone felt comfortable, saying, "The entire crew of Mirzapur is hands-on. Matlab aapko uncomfortablenahi hone denge"