BJP leader schools Diljit for defending songs on drugs, guns
What's the story
BJP leader Manmeet Singh has slammed singer Diljit Dosanjh for defending songs that talk about drugs and alcohol. He said Dosanjh should take more responsibility toward Punjab's youth. "Diljit Dosanjh should make an effort to tell people to stay away from substance abuse," he said. The criticism comes amid growing controversy over Dosanjh's songs and performances during his India tour, with authorities raising concerns and barring him from performing tracks that glorify alcohol, drugs, and weapons.
Context
Dosanjh had defended his songs in Ahmedabad
Singh's criticism came after Dosanjh defended his songs in Ahmedabad. The singer said on Saturday at his concert that even international artists use similar themes in their music. In response, Singh told him to look at the condition of Punjab, where youth are getting attracted to drugs and substances. He compared Dosanjh's songs to those by the late Sidhu Moose Wala, saying they are affecting the youth.
Artist's responsibility
Singh also mentioned Yo Yo Honey Singh as an example
Singh stressed that music and artists should play a part in solving Punjab's drug problem.
He said that artists performing in India should also look into the social realities in the country, especially Punjab, where drug abuse is a major problem.
The politician also mentioned singer Yo Yo Honey Singh as an example of someone who changed his life.
Concert controversy
Authorities expressed concern ahead of Dosanjh's concert
The criticism comes as authorities expressed concern ahead of Dosanjh's concert in Ahmedabad on November 21.
The Ahmedabad District Child Protection Unit directed police to stop songs allegedly promoting alcohol, intoxicants, and guns during the singer's performance.
They also expressed concern over children being invited on stage, high sound levels, flashing lights, and bullet-themed accessories used in performances.
Similar restrictions were imposed on the singer in Indore, too.