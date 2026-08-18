BJP MP Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi during Saavan

Kangana Ranaut, who's not just an actor but also a BJP MP, spent her Tuesday visiting Mumbai's Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples during the auspicious month of Saavan.

She posted photos on Instagram, sharing moments from her prayers and writing, "Today, I visited Mumbai's Raja Shree Siddhivinayak ji and Mumbai's Mata Shri Mumba Devi (sic)."