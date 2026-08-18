BJP MP Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi during Saavan
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut, who's not just an actor but also a BJP MP, spent her Tuesday visiting Mumbai's Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples during the auspicious month of Saavan.
She posted photos on Instagram, sharing moments from her prayers and writing, "Today, I visited Mumbai's Raja Shree Siddhivinayak ji and Mumbai's Mata Shri Mumba Devi (sic)."
Ranaut balances MP duties, readies film
Kangana kept it classic in a rust-orange Kanjivaram saree, pairing it with a yellow shawl at Siddhivinayak and a red-gold dupatta at Mumba Devi, plus the signature tilak and white flowers in her hair.
Beyond temple visits, she's balancing life as Mandi's MP (focusing on local development) and gearing up for her next film with AL Vijay and R Madhavan after Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.