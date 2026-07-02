Black hospitalized with tonsil infection cancels July 3 Philadelphia show

Black resumes tour, releases memoir

The canceled show was part of his ongoing Black on the Blacktop Tour, which is set to pick back up in Nevada on July 9 and wrap up in Louisiana this November.

If you're curious about his life offstage, Clint recently dropped a memoir, Killin' Time: My Life and Music, where he opens up about tough moments and big wins, reminding us it's "not all champagne and roses," just real life with some spotlight moments.