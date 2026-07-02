Black hospitalized with tonsil infection cancels July 3 Philadelphia show
Entertainment
Country singer Clint Black had to call off his July 3 Philadelphia concert after landing in the hospital with a nasty tonsil infection.
He's on the mend and should be discharged soon, but fans who bought tickets will get full refunds.
Black resumes tour, releases memoir
The canceled show was part of his ongoing Black on the Blacktop Tour, which is set to pick back up in Nevada on July 9 and wrap up in Louisiana this November.
If you're curious about his life offstage, Clint recently dropped a memoir, Killin' Time: My Life and Music, where he opens up about tough moments and big wins, reminding us it's "not all champagne and roses," just real life with some spotlight moments.