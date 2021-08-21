'Black Widow' to premiere in India on September 3

Good news for Marvel fans in India! Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, is set to premiere in our country, but unfortunately, it will not hit the theaters. Disney+ Hotstar is going to stream the superhero flick on September 3 on its platform. Also, Marvel Studios will make the movie available digitally in other countries, such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. Here's more.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "Black Widow is done running from her past, and from you. Marvel's movie of the year releases 3rd September! In English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada." The post's thread included the movie's trailer in all six languages. Interestingly, MCU's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have a theatrical release the same day.

Since the news of Black Widow's India release was shared, fans haven't been able to keep calm. Using #BlackWidowOnHotstar, netizens are praising the film and thanking Disney+ Hotstar for streaming it. One user wrote, "This is going to be blockbuster film." Another commented, "I'm waiting for this movie for so long finally the wait is over!" However, many wanted to watch it in theaters.

Last month, the actress made headlines for suing Disney for streaming her movie on its digital platform simultaneously with its theatrical release. The lawsuit reportedly claimed that Disney "intentionally" breached their agreement and premiered Black Widow on the streamer "with a $30 premium price," which apparently cut down the earnings of Johansson. Refuting the allegations, Disney's representative said, "Ms. Johansson's lawsuit had no merit."

The opening of Black Widow was reportedly not impressive at the Box Office and is said to be the "lowest-earning Marvel movie of all time." Reprising the role of Natasha Romanoff from the Iron Man and Avengers series, Johansson has done high-octane action sequences in this flick, which is about the character's dark past. It also stars Florence Pugh as Romanoff's sister Yelena Belova.