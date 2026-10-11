'Blade Runner 2099' trailer shows replicants ruling over humans
Entertainment
The new Blade Runner 2099 trailer just landed at New York Comic Con, taking us 50 years past < em>Blade Runner 2049.
This time, replicants have taken over and humans are no longer in charge.
Showrunner Silka Luisa says the series digs into what happens when humanity loses its grip and a new species rises up.
Yeoh and Schafer lead fresh cast
The story follows Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), a replicant < em>Blade Runner nearing the end of her life, and Cora (Hunter Schafer), a human hiding out by pretending to be a replicant.
No Harrison Ford this round. It's all about fresh faces and exploring big questions about identity and survival in a world ruled by replicants.
'Blade Runner 2099' premieres November 25
Blade Runner 2099 premieres on Prime Video November 25, promising a bold new chapter for fans old and new.