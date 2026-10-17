Blair pleads not guilty to assault charges citing medical emergency
Entertainment
Selma Blair was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport on October 11 after an altercation on a Delta flight, facing two assault charges.
She pleaded not guilty, explaining through her representative that the incident happened because she experienced a medical emergency on the flight.
Blair faces FBI probe
Her team says she was not trying to hurt anyone; her MS can make her actions hard to interpret when she is in distress.
The FBI is still looking into what happened, and Delta has restated its zero-tolerance policy for unruly behavior.
Despite this being her first arrest, Blair is moving forward with film projects and advocacy work, and she is set to appear at '90s Con in Connecticut this weekend.