Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds absent from Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding

Tension

'Taylor thought she and Blake would get past all...'

The source further revealed, "There was a point where Taylor thought she and Blake would get past all of this." "She didn't expect things to end up like this. At first she figured once everything settled down, they'd be fine." "But then more stuff kept happening, and it just got harder to come back from." The insider added that "it wasn't one big thing," but everything adding up, which led to Swift excluding Lively from the guest list.