Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds absent from Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding
What's the story
Hollywood actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were not invited to the star-studded wedding of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce, reported Page Six. A source told the publication, "Taylor's in a different place now, and she just wants to be around people she trusts and who bring her peace." "It's a shame because she and Blake really were close, but she doesn't think it's something that's going to be fixed."
Tension
'Taylor thought she and Blake would get past all...'
The source further revealed, "There was a point where Taylor thought she and Blake would get past all of this." "She didn't expect things to end up like this. At first she figured once everything settled down, they'd be fine." "But then more stuff kept happening, and it just got harder to come back from." The insider added that "it wasn't one big thing," but everything adding up, which led to Swift excluding Lively from the guest list.
Separate activities
Lively-Reynolds were seen supporting their daughter at a horse show
Meanwhile, Lively and Reynolds were seen supporting their daughter Betty (6) at a horse show in Lake Placid, New York. Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce had an extravagant wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday. They previously organized a rehearsal dinner on Thursday.
Legal drama
Swift was dragged into Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni
The rift between Swift and Lively deepened in 2025 when the singer was dragged into the latter's legal battle with director Justin Baldoni. In January 2025, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist for defamation and extortion. The lawsuit was dismissed in June that year, but not before it caused a significant strain on Swift and Lively's friendship.
Subpoena
More details about the legal battle were revealed in court
As part of the legal proceedings, Swift was issued a subpoena to testify in Lively and Reynolds's case with Baldoni. However, the subpoena was later dropped by Baldoni. In January 2026, more private text messages between Swift and Lively were revealed in court documents. These texts included plans for Swift to endorse Lively's revised script for It Ends With Us without first reading it.