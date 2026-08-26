Bloom exits 'Reset' just before filming, production left scrambling

Bloom's departure is a big deal because he helped secure funding and international deals. Now, the team is scrambling to find his replacement from three possible choices so things don't stall further.

Chopra, who leads and produces Reset, will reportedly have a say in selecting the new lead.

The story follows her character waking up in the wild with no memory and having to trust a stranger (originally Bloom's role), only to question his motives as things unfold.