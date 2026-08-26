Bloom exits 'Reset' just before filming, production left scrambling
Entertainment
Orlando Bloom has left the upcoming survival thriller Reset, where he was set to star alongside Priyanka Chopra.
His sudden exit, just before filming was supposed to start, has thrown production into a bit of chaos since he was also helping produce the film.
Three contenders eyed for 'Reset'
Bloom's departure is a big deal because he helped secure funding and international deals. Now, the team is scrambling to find his replacement from three possible choices so things don't stall further.
Chopra, who leads and produces Reset, will reportedly have a say in selecting the new lead.
The story follows her character waking up in the wild with no memory and having to trust a stranger (originally Bloom's role), only to question his motives as things unfold.