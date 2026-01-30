Not 'Stranger Things,' but kids' favorite 'Bluey' is most-streamed show

The Australian children's series Bluey has emerged as the most-watched show in the US for the second consecutive year. The animated show, which is available on Disney+ , racked up a staggering 45.2 billion minutes of viewing time across the US in 2025, according to Nielsen's year-end viewing data released on Thursday. This feat makes it the most-watched title of any genre for two years running!

Show's success 'Bluey' has just 154 episodes Bluey achieved its impressive viewing total with a relatively small catalogue of just 154 episodes, most of which are under 10 minutes long. The show, which follows a young dog named Bluey Heeler and her family as they play games and explore their world in seven-minute episodes, has been praised for its refreshing and emotional storytelling. It often resonates deeply with parents!

Upcoming film Meanwhile, a 'Bluey' movie is in the works! The series wrapped its third season in April 2024 with a special 28-minute episode. A feature-length film is set to be released in theaters in 2027, written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm. The movie will be produced by Ludo Studio, the production house behind the show, in collaboration with BBC Studios. It will also have voice talent from the series like Melanie Zanetti as Chilli and David McCormack as Bandit.

Other shows 'Stranger Things' was the 2nd-most-watched original series Netflix's sci-fi drama Stranger Things, which released its fifth and final season in 2025, was the most-watched original series with just under 40 billion minutes streamed. However, it couldn't surpass Bluey in overall rankings. ABC's long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy took second place with 40.92 billion minutes of viewing on Netflix and Hulu, while Stranger Things came third overall.

