BMC removes Dia Mirza video despite Bombay High Court order
Dia Mirza's anti-cracker video, part of an anti-pollution campaign, is still missing from BMC's platforms after being taken down on November 1 within hours of BJP Mumbai president and MLA Ameet Satam objecting to it in a post on X and tagging the civic body.
This move goes against a Bombay High Court order to restore the video and has set off heated debate among Mumbai's political parties about noise pollution and environmental messaging.
Opposition presses BMC over Mirza video
Opposition leaders are pressing BMC for answers: MNS group leader Yashwant Killedar questioned why only Mirza's video was removed when other celebrities were involved too.
Shiv Sena UBT's Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar pointed out that noise pollution affects everyone and wants a broader conversation.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders argue that environmental rules should be fair across all festivals, recalling past restrictions during Ganeshotsav and restrictions on DJs during Ganeshotsav and loud music during Navratri after 10pm.