Dia Mirza's anti-cracker video, part of an anti-pollution campaign, is still missing from BMC's platforms after being taken down on November 1 within hours of BJP Mumbai president and MLA Ameet Satam objecting to it in a post on X and tagging the civic body.

This move goes against a Bombay High Court order to restore the video and has set off heated debate among Mumbai's political parties about noise pollution and environmental messaging.