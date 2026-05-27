Bobby Deol calls 'Alpha' co-star Alia Bhatt 'hardest-working' actor

Bobby Deol , who plays the antagonist in Yash Raj Films's upcoming spy thriller Alpha, has spoken about his experience working on the film. Hindustan Times quoted Deol praising his co-star Alia Bhatt for her dedication to the project. "Alia is one of the hardest-working and sincere actors I've worked with," he said.

Dedication Deol was 'amazed' by Bhatt's preparation Deol added, "She comes to the set completely prepared, deeply invested in every scene." "She has never done this kind of action before, and I was amazed seeing how prepared she was for the shoot." He also mentioned that Bhatt gave her all to the action sequences in Alpha. "I could see she was giving her all because action is hard to pull off, and she went for it."

Action sequences Deol calls 'Alpha's action sequences 'raw and real' Deol also praised the action sequences in Alpha, calling them "raw and real." He said, "Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) and director Shiv Rawail had a clear vision that action should look real and raw." "So, it was a tough shoot for both of us, and I'm glad we have a film that everyone should sit back, relax, and hopefully enjoy thoroughly," he said.

Advertisement