BMC elections 2026: Bachchans, SRK, Kajol, Madhuri skip voting
What's the story
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday saw a significant turnout from Bollywood celebrities. However, several A-listers were conspicuously absent from the polling booths. Notable figures such as Amitabh Bachchan and his family (Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), Shah Rukh Khan and his family, and actors Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Govinda, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and Ajay Devgn were missing from the polling booths.
Voting turnout
Other Bollywood stars who voted
Despite the absence of several big names, a number of Bollywood stars were seen exercising their right to vote. Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sonali Bendre were among those spotted at polling booths. Veteran poet and lyricist Gulzar won praise after casting his vote at 91. Other veteran actors Saira Banu and Shabana Azmi were also seen voting at their respective booths.
Election details
BMC elections: A look at the process
The BMC elections are a crucial part of Maharashtra's democratic process. Polling for the 29 municipal corporations began on Thursday, January 15, at 7:30am and concluded at 5:30pm. Major municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur, went to the polls on Thursday.