Bollywood mourns Gupta after fatal head injury, Devgn offers support

Bollywood is mourning the sudden loss of director Sanjay Gupta, who died at 59 in Mumbai after a head injury.

Ajay Devgn shared on social media, "Gone far too soon. Sanjay had so much more cinema left in him, so many more years and stories ahead. Truly heartbreaking....praying for strength and peace for his family. (sic)" and sent his support to Gupta's family.