Bollywood mourns Gupta after fatal head injury, Devgn offers support
Entertainment
Bollywood is mourning the sudden loss of director Sanjay Gupta, who died at 59 in Mumbai after a head injury.
Ajay Devgn shared on social media, "Gone far too soon. Sanjay had so much more cinema left in him, so many more years and stories ahead. Truly heartbreaking....praying for strength and peace for his family. (sic)" and sent his support to Gupta's family.
Bachchan, Khan, Bajpayee attend funeral
Gupta's funeral brought together stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee. Tributes poured in online, with Kajol sharing memories and Suniel Shetty sharing memories.
Known for movies like Kaante, Gupta leaves behind a legacy of bold storytelling that shaped Bollywood thrillers.