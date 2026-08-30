The Academy shares Ranbir-Deepika's iconic 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' scene
What's the story
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently paid tribute to Bollywood by sharing a scene from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The post featured Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in a memorable moment, with the caption reading, "A reminder from Naina to enjoy what's right in front of you." The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.
Iconic dialogue
The scene features Bunny and Naina from 'YJHD'
The scene shared by the Academy features Padukone's character, Naina, imparting a life lesson to Kapoor's Bunny.
She says, "Jitna bhi try karo Bunny, life mein kuch na kuch toh chhutega hi," which translates to "No matter how hard you try, there will always be something you will miss out on."
This moment has become one of the film's most memorable scenes and was shot at Kumbha Palace inside Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan.
Twitter Post
Here's the memorable scene
A reminder from Naina to enjoy what’s right in front of you.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2026
Film: YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI (2013) pic.twitter.com/hETENoHevH
Social media buzz
Fans and 'YJHD's production house reacted to the post
The Academy's post sparked excitement among fans, with many expressing their joy in the comments section.
One user wrote, "YJHD clip posted by Academy wasn't in my list," while another said, "The Academy knows who's the goat, oh Naina Talwar you'll always be iconic."
Dharma Productions, the film's production house, also commented on the post, saying, "This scene will always hit different, universally."
Career update
Meanwhile, on the work front of the actors
Padukone has a history with the Academy, having presented at the 2023 Oscars.
She is currently expecting her second child and will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King.
Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in Animal and will soon lead Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.
After these two projects, he's expected to begin working on Animal Park.