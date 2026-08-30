The Academy shares Ranbir-Deepika's iconic 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' scene

The scene shared by the Academy features Padukone's character, Naina, imparting a life lesson to Kapoor's Bunny.

She says, "Jitna bhi try karo Bunny, life mein kuch na kuch toh chhutega hi," which translates to "No matter how hard you try, there will always be something you will miss out on."

This moment has become one of the film's most memorable scenes and was shot at Kumbha Palace inside Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan.