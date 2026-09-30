Vimal Elaichi case update: SRK, Ajay, Tiger replied to notices?
What's the story
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has revealed that actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff have replied to the show-cause notices sent by the FDA in the Vimal Elaichi advertisement case. "Regarding those notices, responses from all three have come. Two of them had asked for a hearing," he told ANI.
Details
'Their hearing was finished yesterday'
Mundhe added, "Their hearing was finished yesterday, and we are proceeding further."
The development follows weeks after the FDA issued show-cause notices to the three actors for appearing in a pan masala ad.
The FDA argued that the advertisement is surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, which is banned in Maharashtra.
Legal implications
FDA sought documents related to actors' endorsements
The FDA had asked Khan, Devgn, and Shroff to explain their role as brand ambassadors and why legal action shouldn't be taken against them.
It also sought documents related to their endorsements, including contracts, campaign briefs, payment details, and proof of due diligence.
The agency invoked Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 for misleading advertisements.
Responsibility
Actors cannot wash their hands of responsibility
Mundhe had earlier said that advertising regulations place a responsibility on the person or institution promoting a product, including due diligence.
He had also said that actors cannot wash their hands of responsibility by blaming the manufacturer or advertiser.
Devgn has been associated with Vimal for several years.
Meanwhile, Khan and Shroff joined the campaign after Akshay Kumar quit it over criticism.