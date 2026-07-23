NEET-UG protests: Varun, Sara, Ananya extend support to students
What's the story
Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday have voiced their support for the students protesting against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The protests are being led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In a note on Instagram, Dhawan said that "students are the future of our country" and they have "every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them."
Actor's appeal
'Peaceful protest is a democratic right'
Dhawan further emphasized that students' voices "deserve to be heard, protected, and addressed with sincerity."
He appealed to the authorities to address these concerns and work toward a resolution that ensures accountability.
"I also sincerely hope this remains a students' protest...Peaceful protest is a democratic right, and every student should be allowed to exercise that right. Jai Hind," he added.
Khan's statement
'We must listen to them with open hearts'
Echoing Dhawan's sentiments, Khan wrote on Instagram, "Our students are our future and their future tugs at the very heart of our nation."
"Their courage and determination to seek a better and safer future is both inspiring and stirring; a powerful awakening of our shared conscience."
"We must listen to them with open hearts, care deeply and walk beside them."
"As an optimistic patriot, I have immense faith that our government will deliver justice. Jai Hind," she added.
Panday's support
'Gen Z has always been labeled...'
Panday also took to Instagram to show her support for the protesting students.
She wrote, "Gen Z has always been labeled...not all of them have been kind."
"But maybe this moment is reminding us who this generation really is."
"A generation that's no longer willing to accept, 'this is how it's always been.' They're not asking for shortcuts."
"They're asking for fairness to be the bare minimum, not the exception."
Panday's remarks
Panday added more in her post
Panday further added, "Questioning isn't disrespect. Speaking up isn't rebellion. It's hope. It's belief that things can be better."
"And that's how change begins. I love my country and its people."
The NEET-UG protesters have been demanding accountability for the paper leak, reforms in the examination system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.