Priyanka Chopra compares her Hollywood and Bollywood journey
What's the story
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a rare Indian actor who has successfully transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood, recently spoke about her career at the Cannes Lions conference. The actor admitted that despite her global projects, she feels her work in Hollywood isn't as extensive as what she has achieved in Indian cinema. She expressed a desire to diversify her Hollywood portfolio with more varied roles.
Career reflection
'I haven't really done that as much...'
Chopra Jonas, who has starred in Hollywood projects like The Matrix Resurrections and Citadel, feels her most defining work is still to come. On Wednesday, she said, "In my Hindi-language career, I've worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors." "Whereas in America...in my English-language work, I haven't really done that as much." She added she wants to bring the "kind of variety to my characters that I have been able to do in India."
Life changes
Chopra Jonas on how motherhood has changed her
Chopra Jonas, who married Nick Jonas in 2018, also spoke about how her life has changed since she became a mother. "Your priorities really change. I don't just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore." "I'm really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with," she said. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.
Career highlights
Looking at her career so far
Chopra Jonas made her Hollywood debut with Quantico (2015), then she played a negative role in Baywatch (2017). She has since appeared in projects like The White Tiger (2021) and Isn't It Romantic? (2019). After a seven-year hiatus from Indian cinema, she will be returning with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will release on Sankranthi 2027.