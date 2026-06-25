Priyanka Chopra compares her Hollywood and Bollywood journey

Career reflection

'I haven't really done that as much...'

Chopra Jonas, who has starred in Hollywood projects like The Matrix Resurrections and Citadel, feels her most defining work is still to come. On Wednesday, she said, "In my Hindi-language career, I've worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors." "Whereas in America...in my English-language work, I haven't really done that as much." She added she wants to bring the "kind of variety to my characters that I have been able to do in India."